Was a no-brainer to act with son: Liam Neeson

says it was a with regard to acting with his son in "Cold Pursuit".

"So, my son Micheal plays I had suggested him early on to Hans (Petter Moland), our director, and (Shamberg), our And then I just stayed away. Micheal read for the part and he got it. I was pleased, pleased for him too," said in a statement to IANS.

"We didn't have to pretend to have a relationship, do you know what I mean? For some other strange to pretend he is my son Micheal is my son and he has got some of my body language and I have got some of his, I think that comes across. It was a with regard to acting with him. It was just having a regular conversation with your boy," he added.

The said the genre of the film is also something that he had been wanting to be part of since a while now.

"It's a good character-driven revenge thriller, with very interesting bad guys. There is very dark undercurrent element of humour, which is quite appealing," said the "Taken" star.

He loved working with his as well.

"I can tick something off my bucket list. I got to work with the great She is wonderful, great lady," said

"Cold Pursuit" is a remake of the 2014 Norwegian film "In Order Of Disappearance", which was also directed by Moland.

"Cold Pursuit" will release on February 8 in through

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)