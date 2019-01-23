Army defines real meaning of patriotism: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam, whose latest release "Uri: The Surgical Strike" has become her first movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, says it is most appropriate to dedicate the success to the and their families.

The movie is about the 2016 surgical strikes that conducted following a terrorist attack in in

"No matter how much gratitude I have towards our Army, it will always be less. During the shooting and promotion of the film, I got the privilege of meeting our men every other day. They made me realise the real value of hard work. Their honesty, hard work and sacrifices inspired me to put my best into the film.

"They stand for us, they fight for us. We exist because of them. I salute them and their families for always supporting them in every crucial situation. Through ' ..', I wanted to make them feel proud. And now that the film is doing so well, without any second thought, I want to give the credit of the film's success to our brave men and their families," Yami told IANS over phone.

Yami said the Army personifies patriotism at its best.

"The true meaning of being a patriot comes from the Army. For them, it is always duty before anything else. They are always serving our country. They depict the true meaning of patriotism. So, we all should get inspired by them and whatever role we are doing in life, we should do it with utmost honesty."

According to her, citizens should also lean back to the Indian Constitution.

"In today's time when too much is happening, there are too many opinions and too many clashes... which is good, but some of these might resonate negative feelings too. So, I feel since we talk about patriotism and is also approaching, I feel we must lean back to our Constitution.

"I know it is the lengthiest constitution in the world but we should try to incorporate at least certain factions of what's written in there," added Yami.

In " ..", Yami essays an She says it will always be a special film in her career.

"I have never experienced such amount of love and responses which I am getting after the release of 'Uri'. This is a surreal feeling. And through 'Uri', I have connected with the audience in a better way. I am honoured to have been a part of such a film."

Directed by debutante Aditya Dhar, "Uri: The Surgical Strike" also stars as

