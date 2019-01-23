'Lego Movie 2' to open in India in February

Chris Pratt's " Movie 2: The Second Part" will release in on February 8.

Pictures is bringing the to It will also release in IMAX, read a statement.

A standalone adventure, the builds on the existing narrative from the original "The Movie".

The reunites the eclectic gang of Lego, the heroes of Bricksburg, to save their city.

In the movie, Pratt is returning to voice Master Builder Emmet Brickowski along with new character Rex Dangervest. The unfailingly optimistic Emmet has been searching the galaxy for Lucy (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) after her abduction by a malevolent, alien force.

is voicing the shapeshifting along with as Batman, as Superman, as Green Lantern, and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star as Sweet Mayhem.

The battle to defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy. It will test their courage, creativity and building skills.

On the sequel, said: "There is a lot of crazy action and one of a kind characters, and the same irreverent, out of bounds comedy.

"Emmet sets off with courage and total commitment but not any real idea where he's going. It's everything you loved about the first movie and more."

To this, Pratt added: "There are themes about coming together and working together that are really relevant. There's also a through line about not losing that childlike sense of wonder and the willingness to use your imagination."

