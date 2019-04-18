We have good soul connection: Mini on Cyrus Sahukar

Former VJs and Sahukar recently reunited to co-host a show and work on a She had a fun time working with again as she feels the two have a good soul connection.

" and I just finished the shooting 'Mind the Malhotras', which is my debut in a It's a story around both our characters. happens to be one of my oldest friends. I have known since we took the same flight to and travelled by the same cab to the MTV office. We have such a good soul connection," Mini told IANS in an email interview.

"Both of us have tremendous respect for each-other's knowledge and experience and that is important for anyone to work together well. Between us, there has never been a competitive streak," she said.

They co-hosted integrated school quiz show "Discovery School Super League" (DSSL), which will premiere on April 28 on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science and Discovery Kids.

"Since I am hosting the quiz with Cyrus, both of us didn't have to work on building an equation as both of us are quiz masters. We have a good working equation," she said.

Talking about quiz shows, Mini shared: "A quiz requires very different skills. The team really helps us out in this because not only do we have to be in complete control of the content and the game itself, but also because 'Discovery School Super League' has children in the 8-14 years age group. We had to lighten up and make it entertaining for them as well as viewers.

"It is very different to host a quiz because when we're playing the game, we cannot be frivolous with our content. We have to be very clear about what the question is, its answer and that requires a lot of preparation. Thus, it was not just hectic, but very challenging and interesting as well for me."

