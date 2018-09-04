iVOOMi launches sub-brand Innelo in India

Chinese company iVOOMi on Tuesday launched its sub-brand Innelo which would cater to the needs of the buyers in

The first product from the brand to be introduced is "Innelo 1" which would come with a notched display.

"We are delighted to bring our sub-brand Innelo to With a vision to capture the premium and accessories market, we aim to bring high-end products and offer them at pocket-friendly prices," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, Innelo India, said in a statement.

The Hong Kong-based brand will be backed by supply chain, operations and service infrastructure of iVOOMi in the Indian market with a dedicated network of 500+ service centres across the country.

Each Innelo product goes through over 20 quality test rounds before reaching the market, the company claimed.

