Weather improves in J&K

After three days of widespread rain and heavy snowfall, weather across Jammu and Kashmir improved on Wednesday as the western disturbance over the state eased off, the Met said.
Bright sunshine was seen in the Jammu division after incessant rains and snowfall in the higher reaches since Monday. Weather in the Kashmir Valley though remained generally dry, but it was cloudy.
"Weather is likely to improve as the day progresses. The western disturbance (WD) that caused the precipitation has weakened," an official of the MET department said.
WD is the name given to an extra tropical storm in the Mediterranean Sea tha t causes rain and snowfall in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Prospects of a good Rabi crop in these countries depend on the activity of WD.
Srinagar recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.5 and Gulmarg minus 10.6.
Leh town in Ladakh was at minus 5.6 and Kargil minus 15.4, Drass was the coldest at minus 16.6.
Jammu city was at 8.3, Katra 4.6, Batote minus 2.4, while Bannihal and Bhaderwah both recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.
