Weather improves in J&K

After three days of widespread rain and heavy snowfall, across and Kashmir improved on Wednesday as the western disturbance over the state eased off, the Met said.

Bright sunshine was seen in the division after incessant rains and snowfall in the higher reaches since Monday. in the though remained generally dry, but it was cloudy.

" is likely to improve as the day progresses. The western disturbance (WD) that caused the precipitation has weakened," an said.

WD is the name given to an extra tropical storm in the tha t causes rain and snowfall in India, Pakistan, and Prospects of a good Rabi crop in these countries depend on the activity of WD.

recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.5 and Gulmarg minus 10.6.

Leh town in Ladakh was at minus 5.6 and Kargil minus 15.4, Drass was the coldest at minus 16.6.

city was at 8.3, Katra 4.6, Batote minus 2.4, while Bannihal and Bhaderwah both recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

sq/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)