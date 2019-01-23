Cloudy Delhi morning, 25 trains delayed

It was a cold and cloudy morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, the Met said. At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense in several parts of

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with chances of light or thundershowers," an Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A cover delayed 25 trains heading here by two to six hours.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 per cent. Visibility in Safdarjung area at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 metres while in the Palam area the visibility at 7.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 metres.

The city recorded 27.8 mm in last 24 hours.

According to the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality here continued to be 'moderate' as on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) being 99.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum was 12.5 around five notches above normal.

--IANS

aks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)