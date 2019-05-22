Web-borne threats hit 31% of Indian users in Q1: Study

A whopping 31 per cent of Indian users were hit by between January and March 2019, said a new study by cybersecurity firm

Exploiting vulnerabilities in browsers and their plugins was a common method used by cybercriminals, according to 2019.

Infection in this type of attack takes place when visiting an infected website, without any intervention from the user and without their knowledge.

This method is used in the majority of attacks. Among them, file-less malware is the most dangerous, said the report.

Another common method used by cybercriminals is social engineering.

These attacks require user participation - a user has to download a malicious file to her computer.

This happens when cybercriminals make the victim believe she is downloading a legitimate programme.

In the January-March 2019 period, products detected 39,976,902 different on the computers of Kaspersky Security Network participants in

Overall, 31 per cent of users were attacked by during this period, placing in the 26th place worldwide when it comes to the dangers associated with surfing the web.

is placed 14th worldwide as the country of origin for global online attacks, said the report.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)