Web series to tell story of Bollywood strugglers

IANS  |  Mumbai 

"Super Laundeys", a new web series, will narrate the story around the struggle of aspiring actors and producers.

Produced by Lucky Bisht and directed by Santosh Ojha, the show, which will go live on YouTube on May 2, will feature Sanjana Bhatt, Garima Goel, Raj Sharma, Ishan Mishra and Prakhar Sharma.

The series features challenges faced by young boys and girls who keep standing outside the studios and production houses in Mumbai just to get a role of their choice.

Bisht, a former NSG commando who has turned producer and has the banner Lucky Commando Films, said in a statement: "The web series is a story featuring youths from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar coming to Mumbai to find a place in Bollywood. All three of them (characters) suffer from superiority complex, ego and selfishness."

Talking about the show's title, Bisht said: "Most of the people are used to speaking slang language in UP. With the aim to build a connect with such people, we have named it 'Super Laundeys' because most of the freshers come from UP and Bihar via Delhi where this language is normal and accepted.

"Once the aspirant lands in Mumbai, he learns to lose something to gain anything concrete. In the process of losing and gaining, he learns to bring comedy in tragedy and that's what the series is all about."

Tue, April 30 2019. 15:32 IST

