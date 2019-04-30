Web series to tell story of Bollywood strugglers

"Super Laundeys", a new web series, will narrate the story around the struggle of aspiring and producers.

Produced by Lucky Bisht and directed by Santosh Ojha, the show, which will go live on YouTube on May 2, will feature Sanjana Bhatt, Garima Goel, Raj Sharma, and

The series features challenges faced by young boys and girls who keep standing outside the studios and production houses in just to get a role of their choice.

Bisht, a former NSG commando who has turned and has the banner Lucky Commando Films, said in a statement: "The is a story featuring youths from and coming to to find a place in Bollywood. All three of them (characters) suffer from superiority complex, ego and selfishness."

Talking about the show's title, Bisht said: "Most of the people are used to speaking slang language in UP. With the aim to build a connect with such people, we have named it 'Super Laundeys' because most of the freshers come from UP and via where this language is normal and accepted.

"Once the aspirant lands in Mumbai, he learns to lose something to gain anything concrete. In the process of losing and gaining, he learns to bring comedy in tragedy and that's what the series is all about."

