Excited to make web series debut: Shabir Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia, one of Ekta Kapoor's blue-eyed boys in showbiz, is upbeat about foraying into the space with "Fixer". He says the platform's short and flexible shooting duration is a major attraction.

"Fixer" is a show for Ekta's ALTBalaji platform. will play the lead character of Jaiveer Malik in the show.

"I am very excited to be making my debut with ALTBalaji. Being currently involved with 'Kumkum Bhagya', this further extends an association with Balaji, that has been nothing short of memorable. I share a great bond with Ekta Kapoor and it feels wonderful to be working with her again in such an engaging format," the said in a statement.

On the dynamic digital space, he said: "Streaming platforms are now fast growing and gaining immense popularity amongst the masses and ALTBalaji has been raising its bar with amazing content. One of the major benefits of working in a is that the format makes for a very short and flexible shooting duration. I hope my character, as well as the series, is well appreciated by the viewers."

"Fixer" is a story of a tainted ATS from who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the movie mafia and industrialists and ends up becoming a

The will be depicting the character of a who delves into his personal life conflicts and how he deals with his newfound profession and fixes illegal matters. The show also stars Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Karishma Sharma.

--IANS

rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)