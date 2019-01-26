Four veterans of Netaji's INA take part in R-Day parade

Among the many firsts in this years parade was participation by the (INA) veterans who fought against the Allied power under Chandra Boses leadership.

Th four veterans who marched past the saluting base in open jeeps were Parmanand, Lalti Ram, Hira Singh and Bhagmal. They are all above 90 years of age.

said that very few INA veterans are alive today.

Earlier this month, the renamed three islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, honouring Chandra and his

has been renamed as Netaji Dweep, as and as Swaraj Dweep.

