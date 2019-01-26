JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

South African President invites Rahul for visit

MP announces employment scheme for urban poor youth

Business Standard

Four veterans of Netaji's INA take part in R-Day parade

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Among the many firsts in this years Republic Day parade was participation by the Indian National army (INA) veterans who fought against the Allied power under Subhash Chandra Boses leadership.

Th four veterans who marched past the saluting base in open jeeps were Parmanand, Lalti Ram, Hira Singh and Bhagmal. They are all above 90 years of age.

Deputy Parade Commander Major General Rajpal Punia said that very few INA veterans are alive today.

Earlier this month, the Union government renamed three islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, honouring Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army.

Ross Island has been renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

--IANS

mak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements