Lt Kasturi first woman to lead all-men contingent on R-Day

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi on Saturday became the first woman officer to lead an all-men Army contingent in the Republic Day parade.

She led the Army Services Corps contingent.

A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.

Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.

Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 17:04 IST

