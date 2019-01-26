Lt Kasturi first woman to lead all-men contingent on R-Day

-
Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi on Saturday became the first woman officer to lead an all-men Army contingent in the Republic Day parade.
She led the Army Services Corps contingent.
A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.
Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.
Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.
--IANS
mak/prs
