Gautam Khaitan remanded to two day's ED-custody

The (ED) has arrested Gautam Khaitan, a co-accused in the VVIP chopper deal case, in a fresh case, agency officials said on Saturday. He was produced before a on Saturday, who remnaded him to ED custody till Janaury 28.

The arrest comes a week after the raided Khaitan's offices and various other properties in and the National Capital Region (NCR).

It is learned that the Department has gathered evidence against the for allegedly receiving kickbacks in other defence deals, besides AgustaWestland, during the UPA tenure.

The ED said that the had been "controlling" the modus operandi and was responsible for routing the money, misusing his connections and clients, including the ones inherited from his father, to launder the money with the use of a variety of accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK and

Agency officials said the accounts included those of his undisclosed shell companies outside of

An informed source told IANS that the ED has also found a connection of Khaitan. He is known to be close to Henry Banda, one of the three sons of former Rupiah Banda, who is accused of abusing his authority as between 2008 and 2011.

Dingani Banda received 250,000 euros from IDS Tunisia, a company that laundered money in the scam, the source added.

Khaitan apparently helped set up trust and companies for in to buy a property in

The ED as well as the (CBI) has named Khaitan in their separate chargesheets in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case.

Khaitan was arrested in September 2014 for his alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland deal.

He got bail in January 2015 and was again arrested along with Sanjeev Tyagi, another accused in the case, on December 9, 2016, by the CBI. He later secured bail.

The CBI chargesheet has described Khaitan as the brain behind the AgustaWestland deal.

