West Bengal seeks SC nod to act against IPS officer

The government on Tuesday urged the to vacate its two "ex-parte" orders restraining the state from taking any coercive action against former IPS and seeking to bar her from entering the state.

The government has sought the vacation of the earlier orders restraining the from taking any action against Ghosh, who is now the BJP candidate for Ghatal Lok Sabha seat in district, and barring her from entering the state contending that she may tamper with evidence.

As urged the top court to vacate the orders as they were coming in the way of its investigations in other cases, the bench of Justice and Justice said that "we can clarify that former police cop would co-operate with the investigation."

The court said that its order did not mean that the police can't investigate the cases.

The SC by its October 1, 2018, order had said that "shall not be arrested in connection with any of the cases" at that point of time and by its February 19, 2019 order, it said: "Without prejudice to the contentions of the parties, we are of the view that till the next date of hearing no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner (Bharati Ghosh) in any of the cases."

Sibal, appearing for government, told the court that there were four categories of cases against the accused that were rooted in certain acts in the wake of demonetization, possession of disproportionate assets, recovery of cash to the tune of Rs 2 crore among others.

appearing for said that the move to keep Ghosh away from the state was politically coloured as she was contesting the Lok Sabha election as a BJP nominee.

Sibal said that she was welcome to come and file her nomination papers but that can't be a ground for asking the to hold its hands from investigating the cases against her - a point court agreed with observing that this could not be a ground to thwart the investigation.

The court also noted that most of the cases against the former cop were much before she charted on the political path.

At one point, Justice Joseph observed how an of impeccable record would do so. Sibal drew the attention of the court towards the evidence, including transcripts of intercepts of telephonic conversation and the observation of the in the case.

Since the arguments were inconclusive, they would continue on April 25.

