Michel wants interim bail for celebrating Easter

British national Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AugustaWestland VVIP deal case, on Tuesday moved a seeking to celebrate

He wished to attend the holy mass on the day and wanted to make offerings during those holidays.

The interim plea was moved before Arvind Kumar, who has sought (ED) and the (CBI) response on Michel's application.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on April 18.

Michel's and told the court that the week commencing form April 14 to 21 is a for the Christian and April 21 is the

"Michel wishes to attend the holy mass on the Easter day and would like to make offerings during the Easter day," the defence said.

The also told the court that Michel has been in the ED custody since before -- December 22 to 28, 2018 and was interrogated by the agency even on They also apprised the court that being a Christian he was even then not allowed to offer a Holy mass.

Michel has been in custody for more than 9 months now that has affected his health and he has lost more than 7 kilos during last 4 weeks, the said, urging for a general medical check-up.

"The CBI has given quiet a voluminous documents pertaining to the entire case and ED has also given more than 3,000 pages with regard to the entire investigation and the prosecution complaint filed before this court," Michel, in his plea, said.

"The applicant (Michel) intend to file a detailed application and the counsels for the applicant/accused is finding it difficult to carry the said documents every time to for taking proper instructions with regard to the present charge sheet."

Michel was extradited to on December 4, 2018 from the

