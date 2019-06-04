Caldwell excited about 'Black Tornado...' adaptation

-
American screenwriter Joshua Caldwell will be writing the script for the adaptation of author Sandeep Unnithan's "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11" and hopes to do justice to it.
Contiloe Pictures, a broad-based entertainment content production company, has acquired the rights to adapt the book into a digital series. The multi-episode digital drama will explore various facets of the attacks which spread terror across Mumbai and how Indians responded to it.
"Behind the magnitude of 26/11 lie very real stories of bravery and loss," Caldwell said in a statement.
"I hope to bring recognition to their actions and pay tribute to their sacrifice so that they may continue to live on in the hearts and minds of the audience," he added.
Inspired by the code name given by the National Security Guard to the operation, the book recounts the attack wherein 10 heavily-armed terrorists sneaked in through the Arabian Sea and attacked multiple locations in the city.
"'Black Tornado...' encapsulates key details of the three nights and the operation around the multiple sieges. While our nation saw the graphic imagery of terror on TV, they know little about the counter-insurgency by our commandos and the human interest stories behind these images.
"We are looking forward to working with Sandeep, the author of the book, closely to bring authenticity to the audience," Abhimanyu Singh, founder and CEO, Contiloe Pictures, said at the time of the announcement.
