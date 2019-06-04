Mac Miller documentary in development

Filmmaker has announced that Margrette Bird Pictures, a film company he found with Mallory Kennedy, is working on a documentary about the late

"So, over the next year I'm going to start collecting interviews and content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends and fans," he tweeted on Monday, reports deadline.com.

Wallis then encouraged everyone to share the post and tag anyone who would be good to interview for the documentary.

Born Malcolm James McCormick, Miller was found dead in his home in last September and authorities attributed his death to an overdose. He received a posthumous nomination for "Swimming" as Best Rap Album.

