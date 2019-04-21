Annu Kapoor teams up with Ayushmann for 'Dream Girl'

Veteran has teamed up with for "Dream Girl", seven years after "Vicky Donor".

Annu, who essayed to role of a doctor in "Vicky Donor", will be playing the actor's father in the upcoming film.

Ayushmann, who is celebrating seven years of his cinematic journey, on Sunday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Annu.

"It was quite surreal that the day we completed seven years of 'Vicky Donor', we shot together for 'Dream Girl' where sir plays my father," he captioned the image.

Released in 2012, "Vicky Donor" directed by Shoojit Sircar, is based on and infertility. It also featured Yami Gautam.

It won at It also was remade in Telugu as "Naruda Donoruda" starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash

"Dream Girl" also stars Nushrat Bharucha. This will be the first time Nushrat and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space. The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta and under their banner Pictures.

