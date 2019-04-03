Smile! The trailer of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' is finally out

The wait is finally over as is here to bring back the horror of the famous villain with the upcoming film ' '

The psychological thriller will feature Joaquin as the classic bad boy of the DC universe. The much-awaited trailer of the film opens with Phoenix's Arthur aka in therapy.

DC treated their fans with the trailer of the film on their handle.

"Put on a happy face. @JokerMovie - in theaters October 4. #JokerMovie, the tweet read.

The chilling first trailer of the crime drama gives the audience the first look at Phoenix's character, a clown and from who seems to have fallen on hard times.

"My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face. She told me I had a purpose, to bring laughter and joy to the world," Phoenix's character can be heard saying in voiceover as the video features him helping bathe his mother, played by

In the following scene, Arthur can be seen getting attacked in the street, which shows him changing and his life taking a turn life forever and forces him to go down the dark path. "Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there," Arthur can be seen saying, which will surely send chills down your spine!

The trailer also gives a sneak peek into his enthralling transformation from Arthur to In the video, he can be seen trying out different Joker outfits, before finally dying his hair green and featuring in his signature costume.

"I used to think my life was a tragedy. But now I realize, it's a comedy," Joker says as he goes through the transition.

The fascinating trailer also gives a glimpse of some of the most dramatic moments in the film. The dialogue 'put on a happy face' is enough to remind the viewers of the creepiness related to the character of Joker.

The trailer hits you hard as it shows how a man who was once positive and brought smiles to the faces of people transforming into one of the most dreaded villains with a creepy look and costume.

The man was humiliated on various occasions, which led to the fading away of his willingness to bring a smile on other people's faces. The trailer becomes much more interesting when Joker comes out in his classic villainous costume.

Apart from Phoenix essaying the titular role, the film will also star Dante Pereira-Olson, who will play the young Bruce Wayne, and Douglas Hodge, who will essay the role of the

The psychological drama also stars veteran and of 'Deadpool 2' fame.

The film follows the origin of Batman's most notorious enemy as he transforms from a struggling stand-up to a full-blown criminal. The film is being described as an "exploration of a man disregarded by the society that is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale."

Put on a happy face as the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 4, 2019.

