When Salman Khan sported ganji at a wedding

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Salman Khan has often gone shirtless for his films, but he sported the ganji look at the wedding of actress-turned-politician Bina Kak's daughter.

Bina Kak on Wednesday posted a few throwback images of her "choti's wedding" on Instagram.

Going by the images, about nine years ago, Salman attended the wedding where he wore a white ganji with a pair of jeans, chic sunglasses and a cap. Later for the wedding ceremony, he changed to a shirt with rolled up sleeves and trousers.

Bina Kak has acted in many Salman-starrer Bollywood movies like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "God Tussi Great Ho".

