Anil dedicates 32nd anniversary of 'Mr. India' to Veeru

It was 32 years ago that and Sridevi-starrer "Mr. India" hit the screens. Getting nostalgic, its said on Wednesday that the film refuses to age. Anil, on the other hand, said he wanted to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the late action Veeru

"'Mr. India' was made iconic by its children-friendly action scenes and Veeru's I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible," tweeted.

"Veeru was an amazing man and I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed," he added.

Veeru Devgan, father of Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Shekhar posted a collage of images from the iconic film and captioned it: "What's with this film! It's 32 years old today and refuses to age. "

Earlier this month, and Shekhar had met and shared a glimpse of the meeting on

Shekhar teased fans as he wrote: "Discussing the look for the next 'Mr 2', or another movie together? You tell them Anil."

Then Anil wrote: "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with 'Mr. India'."

"Mr. India" is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his father's invisibility device, he fights to save his children and all of from the clutches of a villain Mogambo -- an unforgettable portrayal by late

