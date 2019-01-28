Delhi court grants bail to Lalu in IRCTC case

A on Monday granted bail to former Railway and former Chief Lalu Prasad, his wife and son in a money laundering case related to the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract.

granted the bail to Lalu Prasad, his wife and also former Chief Rabri Devi, their son and others asking them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of like amount each.

The was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of the Indian Railway Catering and (IRCTC) hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 to a private firm, for which a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in district was allegedly given as a bribe.

The CBI and ED had named Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and others as accused in the chargesheet.

Rabri Devi, and others were granted regular bail.

