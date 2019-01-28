Toddler falls from Bengaluru Metro station, dies

An 18-month-old died after falling from the at a Bengaluru Metro station onto the main road 50 feet below, an said on Monday.

"The child, Hasini, succumbed to injuries after she fell from a moving at on Sunday at around 8 p.m.," a for the Ltd (BMRCL) told IANS.

The child, who was with her grandfather, suddenly slipped and suffered head injuries. She was rushed to a state-run hospital where she died.

"It is an extremely unfortunate incident. It is advised that all parents take extra caution while using the Metro facilities with their children," told the media.

