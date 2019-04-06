Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi criticise Asghar Afghan's sacking as Afghanistan captain

-
Afghanistan players, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, have expressed their dissent against Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision to sack Asghar Afghan as captain of Afghanistan team, by calling it irresponsible and bias.
Both the players took to Twitter to criticise the board's decision of removing Afghan as captain from all formats of the game.
"Being a senior member of the side & having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket @ashrafghani I don't think it's the right time to change the captain before the WC @afgexecutive The team has gelled really well under #Asghar & personally feel he is the right man to lead us @hmohib," Nabi tweeted.
However, Khan tweeted twice on the matter. His first tweet read: "With all the respect to the Selection Committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible & bias. As we have @cricketworldcup in front of us, Captain #MAsgharAfghan should remain as our team Captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success. (1/2)."
In his second tweet, the 20-years old wrote, "With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected. @ashrafghani @afgexecutive @hmohib. (2/2)."
On Friday, Afghanistan Cricket Board had removed Asghar Afghan as the national team's captain and named three different captains across three formats. Gulbadin Naib was given the charge for ODI while Rahmat Shah and Rashid Khan were given the charge for Test side and T20I, respectively.
