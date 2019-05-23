Will introspect, BJP getting another term is tragedy: CPI-M

The ruling CPI-M in on Thursday said it will introspect over its rout in the Lok Sabha and said that the getting another term at the Centre was a "tragedy".

The (CPI-M) appeared set to win only in Alappuzha constituency and was trailing at the second spot in the other 19 seats in the state.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, state CPI-M said: "We accept this setback which was least expected. Our state committee will introspect on this reverse and if we have done anything wrong, we will correct it.

"It's a tragedy that the BJP is going to get another term."

Balakrishnan also lamented the reverses that the had suffered nationally.

"Our campaign was centered around the anti-BJP government and this turned out to be a blessing for the here... Minority votes have gone to the Congress," he said.

