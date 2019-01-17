Will start shooting of '83' from May this year, says Kabir Khan

Acclaimed filmmaker who is making '83' -- a film on Indian team's historic victory in -- has revealed that the entire team will start principal shooting of the film in May this year in England.

was interacting with the media when he attended Pritam's new musical platform 'JAM8' along with Pritam, Advait Chandan, and on Thursday in

On when he will start shooting for '83', he said, "Our major schedule of four months in England will start from May this year and it will end on August. But before that, we will shoot small portions of the film in "

When asked if music is going to be important in his sports-drama '83', he said, "Music is important in every Hindi film. It will be an integral part of '83' as well. It's a sports film, so there will be motivational music. is composing music of the film."

"We will not lip-sync songs because I don't think audience will accept Kapil Dev singing on the streets of London," he added.

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh, who is playing character of Kapil Dev in the film, posted a picture on where he was training as a with former Indian and

About how training for the film is taking place, Khan said, "We have started training for the film and we are working really hard for it. I feel sleepy all day because I have to get every day at 6 in the morning for it, but I am enjoying it a lot."

Written by National award-winning Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, '83' will be co-produced by and the founder and managing of the Celebrity League (CCL),

--IANS

iv/prs

