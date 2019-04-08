Will welcome IT search party, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that he will welcome an Income Tax (IT) Department team if they raid his residences in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district and also in the state capital.
In a series of tweets, the former Union Minister said: "I have been told that the IT department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We will welcome the search party,
"The IT Department knows that we have nothing to hide. They and other agencies have searched our residences before and found nothing. The intention is to cripple the election campaign."
The Congress has fielded the former leader's son Karti Chidambaram from the Sivaganga constituency for the coming Lok Sabha polls.
In his tweets, the senior leader also raised a query about the amount spent on the rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Heard from people attending one of PM's election rallies: how many crores of rupees are being spent on each rally?
"At every rally there is a pandal that is better than a rich family's marriage pandal. There are tens of LED screens. What is the source of this huge amount of money?".
--IANS
vj/ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU