New AI tool increases accuracy of schizophrenia diagnosis

A novel (AI) enabled tool can help diagnose more accurately than other such systems, according to a study led by an Indian

The tool called EMPaSchiz, developed by researchers at the University of in Canada, examined brain scans from patients who were diagnosed with and predicted the diagnosis with 87 per cent accuracy.

The finding, published in the journal 'NPJ Schizophrenia', follows on a previous study in 2017 in which researchers at and developed a tool capable of predicting with 74 per cent accuracy.

"Schizophrenia is characterised by a constellation of symptoms that might co-occur in patients. Two individuals with the same diagnosis might still present different symptoms. This often leads to misdiagnosis," said Sunil Kalmady, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of

"Machine learning, in this case, is able to drive an evidence-based approach that looks at thousands of features in a brain scan to lead to an optimal prediction," said Kalmady, who led the study.

There are ways to estimate how accurate this tool will be and how often it will provide the correct diagnosis, said scientist Russ Greiner, who supervised Kalmady's research.

The researchers noted EMPaSchiz is one of the first tools trained exclusively on data from patients who were diagnosed but not yet taking any medication to treat their illness, which could make it more valuable in the early stages of diagnosis.

" are highly complex in terms of causes and manifestation of symptoms," said

" and future AI are approaches that enable a multi-dimensional, data-driven inroad that captures the level of complexity and objectivity that we need to unravel the wicked problems of understanding mental illness," Greenshaw said.

