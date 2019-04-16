JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Akali Dal sees conspiracy in demand for reinstating IGP

Business Standard

Wipro net grows 12.4% for fiscal 2018-19

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Global software major on Tuesday reported Rs 9,000-crore ($1.3 billion) net profit for fiscal 2018-19, posting 12.4 per cent annual growth.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based IT major said gross revenue grew for the fiscal under review (2018-19) 7.5 per cent annually to Rs 58,580 crore ($8.5 billion), while revenue from IT services increased 3.8 per cent annually to Rs 56,970 crore.

--IANS

fb/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 20:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU