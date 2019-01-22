With Gandhi on focus, R-Day Parade 2019 to feature 22 tableaux

-
Themed around 150 years of the 'father of the nation' Mahatma Gandhi, 22 larger-than-life tableaux will descend on the Rajpath on Saturday for the 70th Republic Day Parade, each opening a new window to the iconic figure's life.
Along with cultural performances, tableaux from 16 states and Union Territories, and 6 ministries and Central departments will participate in the parade function, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday here.
"In some way, Mahatma Gandhi is associated with each state. That's why we have given this central theme, but other cultural aspects of each state are showcased as well. We are definitely hoping that this will be a crowd-puller and have an impact," the Ministry spokesperson told IANS.
With many of them bearing mammoth sculptures of Gandhi, the participating tableaux are on various sub-themes pertaining to him, including his role with the Andamanese prison inmates (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), the historical Dandi March (Gujarat), his adoption of the iconic loincloth after seeing farm workers in Tamil Nadu and the Quit India Movement in Maharashtra.
The parade will see enthusiastic participation from the northeastern states Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim and Tripura. As per the official, the tableau of Manipur had to be dropped due to delay in arrival here.
Other participants include Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Punjab's evocative presentation on the 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, a watershed moment in the independence struggle, will also feature in the program.
From the ministries and Central departments, the participants will be Ministries of Agriculture, Power and Drinking Water and Sanitation, for tableaux titled 'Kisan Gandhi', 'Saubhagya: New Indian Raushan India' and 'Swachh Bharat Mission' respectively.
To be also presented are offerings on the 50 glorious years of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF); floral tributes to Gandhi by Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Horticulture; and an anecdotal tribute to him by Indian Railways, which recalls the racial discrimination he suffered in a South Africa train.
The Indian Railways tableau is titled 'Mohan se Mahatma' and will focus on his transformation the nation still cherishes.
