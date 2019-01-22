Maharashtra ration shops to offer basic banking services

In a unique initiative, the government has collaborated with the private sector to enable to offer limited services to the far flung rural populations, an said on Tuesday.

Under this first-ever initiative, through the e-PDS programme, ration shops in the state will be taken on board as Agents' (BCAs) of

will onboard around 40 per cent of the 20,000-plus ration shops in 12 districts like Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Latur and others to extend and value-based services that could benefit around seven lakh citizens.

These BCAs would provide small-value cash deposits into any including domestic remittances and withdrawals from any account via Aadhaar-Enable Payment System (AEPS).

All ration shops will also be able to collect digital payments through the to offer services like bill payments, DTH recharges, mobile recharges, bus or hotel bookings, etc., in return for a commission.

The is a permitting online interoperable transactions at any point of sale through the BCA of any bank using authentication.

said that the e-PDS has helped the government eliminate more than one million fake ration cards in the state besides fully digitalising for government and ration shops.

"The new initiative will help boost the BCAs with additional revenue through various services they will offer to the people and allow the citizens to have convenience of services at their neighbourhood ration shop," Bapat said.

Yes Bank's said that the bank remains committed to improving the 'last mile inclusion' and translating financial access into enhanced convenience and usage for smoother delivery of G2C (Government to Citizens) through simple

To be spread across the rest of the state gradually, the scheme is expected to help Pradhan Mantri (PMJDY) users who have a card but no access to point of sale machines or ATMs to use their for daily purposes with a simple biometric authentication.

