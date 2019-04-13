Toll booth employee beaten, dragged on SUV bonnet

-
A toll booth employee on Saturday was dragged on the bonnet of an SUV and beaten up by its occupants, after it broke through the boom barrier of the toll plaza here, police said.
The incident took place on National Highway 8.
The victim, Ashok Kumar, is employed with the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
Around 12.40 p.m., an Innova car in which four persons were travelling, hit the boom barrier in a bid to run away without paying the toll tax.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) south Gurugram, Rajesh Singh said Kumar appeared in front of the car in an attempt to stop it.
The driver, instead of slowing down, sped on, following which Kumar fell on the car bonnet and was dragged for 4-5 km.
Kumar said he grabbed the car's wipers to save himself from falling.
"It was almost an abduction. The car occupants took me to an isolated place after driving for some 7-8 km toward Manesar. They stopped at a isolated place and beat me up badly," he said in his complaint.
One of them introduced himself as Sumit Singh, the owner of the car, a resident of Khandsa village. "He threatened me with dire consequences if I report the incident to the police," Kumar alleged.
He said he "approached the police even as the car occupants threatened to kill him and his family members". The accused fled after assaulting him.
"The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. We are in a process of analysing it and managed to identify the accused. He will be arrested soon," the DCP said.
