Toll booth employee beaten, dragged on SUV bonnet

A toll booth employee on Saturday was dragged on the bonnet of an SUV and beaten up by its occupants, after it broke through the of the toll plaza here, police said.

The incident took place on 8.

The victim, Ashok Kumar, is employed with the

Around 12.40 p.m., an Innova car in which four persons were travelling, hit the in a bid to run away without paying the toll tax.

of Police (DCP) south Gurugram, said Kumar appeared in front of the car in an attempt to stop it.

The driver, instead of slowing down, sped on, following which Kumar fell on the and was dragged for 4-5 km.

Kumar said he grabbed the car's wipers to save himself from falling.

"It was almost an abduction. The took me to an isolated place after driving for some 7-8 km toward Manesar. They stopped at a isolated place and beat me up badly," he said in his complaint.

One of them introduced himself as Sumit Singh, the owner of the car, a resident of Khandsa village. "He threatened me with dire consequences if I report the incident to the police," Kumar alleged.

He said he "approached the police even as the threatened to kill him and his family members". The accused fled after assaulting him.

"The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. We are in a process of analysing it and managed to identify the accused. He will be arrested soon," the DCP said.

--IANS

str/pgh/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)