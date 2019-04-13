Teen charged with making death threat to NZ premier

A teenager in has been charged with making a to after the Christchurch terror attack in which 50 people were killed.

is alleged to have posted an image of gun fitted with a silencer to Ardern, along with the caption "you're next" on March 20, five days after the carnage at two mosques, reported on Saturday.

Burns, a resident of Newtownhamilton, 75 km south of Belfast, was also charged with "sending a message of menacing character" to in December. heard a threat to Khan was made from the same account.

The teenager was arrested and charged on Thursday after the of Northern traced the (to Ardern) to his IP address, the report said.

The investigating said further posts of racist, xenophobic, sectarian and homophobic nature were also found to have been sent from the same IP address.

Burns confessed to posting the threats, according to the He told detectives his political view was far right and that he was against minority groups, including immigrants and members of the LGBT community.

The defendant was later released on 500 pound bail with a 1,000 pound cash surety on the condition that he will not have an and will adhere to a 7 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew.

The case was adjourned to May 8.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)