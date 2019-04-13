Girl, allegedly raped by father, commits suicide

In a shocking incident, a girl in and Kashmir's district committed suicide on Saturday after being allegedly raped by her father, police said. The man has been arrested.

Police said the girl, a resident of Argam area on Bandipora, consumed some poisonous substance.

"She was taken to the hospital, but doctors could not revive her and she succumbed," a said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's younger sister, she could not stand the mental trauma as her father had been raping her.

"The accused was immediately arrested after an FIR was registered in the police station concerned. We have started investigation to ascertain all the facts in this heinous crime. Medico-legal formalities have been completed," police said.

