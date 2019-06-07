Woman jumps to death in south Delhi

A woman allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon in area of South

The woman identified as had jumped off the second floor of a building in Village of South Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, Nigar's husband Alam reached his house at 3:30 pm, but could not find his wife in the house.

"Nigar was taken to AIIMS trauma centre but was declared brought dead. We have informed the parents of the deceased and an investigation will proceed after we record their statements," a said.

Navol and Nigar were married in 2015 in and had been in as Navol works as a tailor in the area. The reason for the suicide is still unclear, though the police are looking at all angles in the case.

--IANS

rag/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)