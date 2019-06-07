Nine of a family killed in accident

Nine people, including eight women, of a family were killed and 27 injured near temple town in North Gujarat's district on Friday evening when the brakes of the tourist bus they were travelling in failed, official sources said.

The injured were rushed government hospital in Palanpur. The bus overturned after its brakes failed, the sources added.

The accident occurred nearly 200km from Ahmedabad when they were returning to their village Bhal in Vadgam taluka (tehsil) in district after offering prayers at the popular temple.

expressed shock and grief over the accident and conveyed his sympathies to the family of those killed.

Rupani issued instructions to the district administration to ensure best possible care to the injured.

