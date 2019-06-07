MP officer transferred for demanding booze, non-veg food

JUST IN
Guna/Bhopal 

A senior officer in Madhya Pradesh was transferred for allegedly demanding alcohol and non-vegetarian food from his juniors.

Additional District Magistrate in Guna, Dilip Mandavi was transferred to Bhopal on Thursday.

The action came after Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shivani Garg posted about it on the social media where she warned officials that she will complain against those who accept Mandavi's demand.

