MP officer transferred for demanding booze, non-veg food

-
ALSO READ
Senior official in MP transferred for allegedly demanding booze, non-veg food from juniors
Official accused of demanding chicken and liquor; transferred
MP: ADM Guna transferred for allegedly demanding alcohol, non-veg food from juniors
Inquiry ordered after BJP MLA's threat to official
Rodents nibble on corpse in hospital morgue in MP's Ratlam
-
A senior officer in Madhya Pradesh was transferred for allegedly demanding alcohol and non-vegetarian food from his juniors.
Additional District Magistrate in Guna, Dilip Mandavi was transferred to Bhopal on Thursday.
The action came after Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shivani Garg posted about it on the social media where she warned officials that she will complain against those who accept Mandavi's demand.
--IANS
hindi-mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU