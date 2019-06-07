Woman, hailing from Bihar, commits suicide in Delhi

A 26-year-old woman, hailing from Bihar, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building following an argument with her husband in southwest Delhi's area on Friday, police said.

The woman, a homemaker, had a fight with her husband on Thursday night following which, she took this extreme step, the police said. The incident happened around 6 am on Friday.

The police have not found any suicide note on the woman or from her house.

According to a senior police officer, the woman got married around four-and-a-half years ago. She was reportedly harassed by her husband, a tailor, and his family as the couple did not have a child, the police said.

The family of the woman has been informed and they are heading towards the national capital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)