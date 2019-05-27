Woman killed by speeding car in south Delhi

A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car on Monday while she was crossing the road in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, the police said.

The accident occurred at around 9 a.m. when the deceased, who was later identified as Munish Devi, was going to her workplace in

"A resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi, Munish Devi was crossing the road when she was crushed by a speeding car," of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Some motorists informed the police about the accident following which the victim was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"The deceased worked as a We have registered a case against the and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footages from the cameras installed in the area," the DCP added.

--IANS

sp/arm

