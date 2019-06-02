JUST IN
Woman robbed of gold rings, chain in Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Ghaziabad 

Unidentified robbers looted two gold rings and a gold chain from a woman in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) early on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Kamla Devi (40), a resident of Subhash Nagar, was out for a walk near Ghookna Mor around 7 a.m., when two men on a motorcycle subdued her with a handkerchief sprinkled with chloroform and then fled with two gold rings and gold chain that she was wearing.

On regaining consciousness, she shouted for help listening to which the people on the road called the police, Sanjay Pandey, Station House Officer (SHO) Sihani Gate police station said.

