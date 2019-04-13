JUST IN
Won't allow revival of militancy in Kishtwar: Army

IANS  |  Jammu 

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir will not allow revival of militancy in the Kishtwar district that witnessed three militancy-related incidents in the last few months, an Army officer said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Rajouri Day celebrations, Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps, said three militant incidents in the Kishtwar district during the last few months were unfortunate. The security forces would not allow revival of militancy in the district, he added.

Rajouri Day is celebrated on April 13 to commemorate the martyrs who liberated Rajouri town from Pakistan-aided tribal invaders in 1948.

The Army officer also said the Pakistan Army had been using artillery during recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The Indian Army was responding effectively to the ceasefire violations, he added.

First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 16:18 IST

