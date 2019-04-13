Won't allow revival of militancy in Kishtwar: Army

Security forces in and Kashmir will not allow revival of militancy in the district that witnessed three militancy-related incidents in the last few months, an said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Rajouri Day celebrations, Paramjit Singh, General Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps, said three militant incidents in the district during the last few months were unfortunate. The security forces would not allow revival of militancy in the district, he added.

Rajouri Day is celebrated on April 13 to commemorate the martyrs who liberated Rajouri town from Pakistan-aided tribal invaders in 1948.

The also said the had been using artillery during recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The was responding effectively to the ceasefire violations, he added.

--IANS

sq/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)