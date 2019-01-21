Working with Shubha Mudgal is like a masterclass in music: Gaurav Balani

For his latest single "Khwaab", -- who has been the for popular rock and roll band since 2011 -- has tied up with Mudgal. He says working with her was no less than a masterclass in

"Khwaab", which Balani has composed with Mudgal -- who has also penned it -- falls in the world fusion category. The song, released earlier this month, has been released as part of Balani's own collaborative project called Inalab.

"This song is essentially for the dreamers...People who aren't afraid to put themselves out there for something they truly believe in, no matter how impossible it might seem. The lyrics simply state that your dreams can lead the way to the future you desire," Balani, who has also been playing for Mudgal's band for over half a dozen years, told IANS.

"That was something that helped pave the way for our collaboration. The whole experience of writing this song together was extremely humbling. Even after everything was recorded to perfection in the studio, she kept asking me if I was 'satisfied' with the takes or if there was something else that I wanted her to try musically. Working with her was like getting a masterclass in music," he added.

As an artiste, Mudgal continues to innovate and collaborate with younger artistes.

"Shubhaji has collaborated with a lot of artistes over the years, ranging from folk to electronica. She is the perfect collaborator and human being to work with. What I've learned from her is that there's always room for an artiste to grow and learn from others. That is the most amazing quality of hers," Balani said.

Mudgal was only too happy to contribute to the song.

"Regarding the lyrics for 'Khwaab', the single line I have written, 'Khwaabon ka ye karvaan le chale jaane kahaan'... In a sense, for me as a student of music, the ability to dream despite all the conflicts and struggles that creative pursuits inevitably bring, and despite all the violence and hatred that is messing up the world, is what really helps me journey through life," Mudgal said.

"When Gaurav invited me to sing on his track, he asked me to improvise in certain sections, using elements from Hindustani classical like aalaap and taans. When I recorded the track, along with the alaap and taan segment, I asked if he might like to use lyrics and he said he would be happy to do so. That's how I wrote the single line which is now part of the track 'Khwaab'," she added.

