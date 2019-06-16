World Cup cricket unites warring Goa leaders

Sunday's Cup cricket match against has united all political parties in with rival political leaders issuing a joint video message wishing good luck to Team

The video shot outside the Cup match venue at Old Trafford, the United Kingdom, features Town and Vijai Sardesai, and Atanasio Monserrate, MLA.

"Cheers to We are not together in Here we are supporting together. We are cheering for India and are sure India will win. Bharat Mata ki jai!" said Sardesai.

Sardesai heads the Forward party and is a bitter of the Congress, to which Monserrate belongs. Naik has contested unsuccessfully against Monserrate in the Assembly and the panchayat elections.

When photographs of Monserrate and Sardesai together at the Heathrow airport, London, emerged last week, they evoked criticism from from Goa.

--IANS

