Fadnavis reshuffles Cabinet, drops 6 Ministers, inducts 13

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in four months, Chief Devendra on Sunday reshuffled his cabinet by dropping six Ministers and inducting 13 others.

The 13 comprise 10 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from and one from ally the (A) (RPI-A).

As expected, former of Opposition in the state joined as a Minister, and another long-time contender was also inducted.

All the ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by at a function in Raj Bhavan.

Besides Vikhe-Patil and Shelar, the other Cabinet rank Ministers who were sworn-in are: Sanjay Kute, Suresh Khade, and and (all BJP), and Jaydutt Kshirsagar (Shiv Sena).

Five legislators were inducted as Ministers of State -- Yogesh Sagar, Sanjay Bhegde, Parinay Fuke (all BJP), (Shiv Sena) and (RPI-A).

Six incumbent ministers - Prakash Mehta, Vishnu Savra, Ambarish Atram, Dilip Kamble, and - who were dropped for lacklustre performance, tendered their resignations which were accepted by

With this, on the eve of the Assembly's monsoon session starting here on Monday, has consolidated the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena's position before the upcoming elections.

