Mass protest staged in HK over extradition bill

A mass protest was staged in on Sunday against the government's bill, even after the city's announced that she would suspend the controversial legislation.

On Saturday, said she was suspending the controversial bill, after it triggered a widespread public backlash that saw thousands of protesters take to the streets to oppose it and violent clashes, but refused to withdraw the legislation, insisting it was justified and asking for a second chance to build a better public consensus, reports the Morning Post.

But opponents of the bill held the mass protest on Sunday, refusing to accept anything short of the complete withdrawal of the bill, and demanding Lam to apologise for her handling of the controversy.

Many have also called for her resignation.

Most of the participants, dressed in black, were are yelling "withdraw". They are also carrying flowers and banners demanding the bill be revoked, and photos of protesters who were injured during the first protest on June 12.

Tens of thousands of protesters, mostly in their 20s, on June 12 brought part of the city to a standstill by occupying key roads to besiege the legislature and prevent it from debating bill, reports the Morning Post.

The protest ended in clashes with police, which left more than 80 people injured as officers fired tear gas, and beanbag rounds to disperse the crowd.

Eleven people were arrested.

Before the protests escalated, Lam had insisted the government would push ahead with the bill.

