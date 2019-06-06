World Cup records highest ever opening on Star

-
The ongoing cricket World Cup in England and Wales has recorded a reach of 114 million for the opening match between England and South Africa on Star network, the highest for any opening World Cup game, a statement said.
According to the statement, the reach was more than double of the opening game of the most recently played ICC tournament, the Champions Trophy in 2017, between England and Bangladesh.
The average impression recorded for World Cup opening matches is 101 million.
The 10-team tournament being played in a single-round robin format from May 30 to July 14 is broadcast on Star Sports Network and Hotstar, the official global rights holder of the tournament.
