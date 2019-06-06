Request Dhoni to remove Army insignia from gloves: ICC to BCCI

India's opening game in the ongoing saw former once again profess his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves. But the (ICC) has asked the Board of Control for (BCCI) top get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves.

Speaking to IANS, Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves. "We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," she said.

The " Badge" or the insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with "Balidaan" inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Badge.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of in the in 2011, had also undergone training under the Brigade in 2015.

though was abuzz with fans showing respect to Dhoni. One fan wrote: "Salute & respect to Dhoni who printed insignia of 'Balidan' on his wicket keeping gloves." Another fan wrote: "This man shows his love for the nation and A Regimental Dragger(BALIDAN) of Indian Special Force on Dhoni Gloves. #IndianArmy #Balidan."

But the ICC feels otherwise. The ICC regulations says: "The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match."

