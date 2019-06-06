Mary Kom among panelists to pick candidates for scholarship programme

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom will be among the panelists who will pick the most deserving candidates for Colgate Palmolive India's Foundational Scholarship programme which aims to offer financial support and mentorship to people.
"I'm very happy to be associated with the program. It will provide opportunities to so many deserving people at a foundational level across India and help them to build a better future for themselves not only through the financial scholarship but also through timely guidance and mentorship," Mary Kom said.
The programme includes the company's long running, pan-India flagship programs, like -- Bright Smiles Bright Futures (BSBF) -- to provide foundational Oral Health education, the Oral Health Month, to provide free dental-check-ups and foundational community initiatives like providing better water accessibility, women empowerment and livelihood programs.
The Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship program has been launched in partnership with ShikshaDaan Foundation, a non-profit organisation that specialises in providing education and development to the underprivileged, and Buddy4Study, India's largest scholarship platform.
An eminent panel comprising Mary Kom -- six-time World Boxing Champion, currently World No.1, and also the only female boxer from India to win medal at the Olympics -- Priyamvada Singh - distinguished social development professional -- Rajeev Grover -- ShikshaDaan advisor -- and Poonam Sharma -- Colgate's CSR Head -- will pick the most deserving candidates for the scholarship and will also provide mentorship as required.
--IANS
dm/bbh
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU