'IED like' object defused, traffic restored on J&K road

Traffic on the Mendhar- road in was restored on Tuesday after the security forces said they had defused an (IED)-like object.

Traffic on the road in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in district was suspended on Monday after the object was discovered by the forces.

According to police sources, a bomb disposal squad defused the object on Tuesday morning, after which traffic was restored.

