Two AGH militants killed in gunfight in J&K Shopian

Two local militants belonging to Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said bodies of two slain militants have been recovered along with their weapons from the in Awneera village of Zainapora area in district today.

"The slain militants have been identified as of and Sayar Bhat of district...Both of them were affiliated with AGH outfit," police sources said.

Zakir Musa, the of AGH outfit was killed by the security forces in a gunfight in Tral area of district on May 24 this year. Before he became the first militant to head AGH, Musa had succeeded Burhan Wani, the Hizbul poster boy of homegrown militancy in the Valley.

Burhan was killed on July 8, 2016 in a gunfight in Kokernag area of district.

"Firing exchanges have now stopped, but searches are still going on at the

"Security forces started a cordon and in Awneera village of Shopian district yesterday evening following information about some militants hiding there.

"When challenged today morning, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed," police sources said.

As a precautionary measure authorities have suspended in and Shopian districts.

